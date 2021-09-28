REPORT: USC Boosters Have Reached Out To Anthony Lynn

USC might have some interest in Anthony Lynn.

According to Jim Trotter, the former Chargers head coach and current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has been contacted by Trojans boosters “to gauge his interest” in the opening after Clay Helton was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trotter reported that at this time, no university officials have contacted him.

USC boosters have reached out to @Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to gauge his interest in the university’s vacancy (the answer: he would be interested in the job). To date there has been no contact between the school and Lynn. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) September 27, 2021

Lynn would be a very interesting hire for the Trojans. He has zero college coaching experience, but has coached in the NFL for a very long time and also played professional football.

His NFL connections would certainly give him a huge advantage when it comes to recruiting.

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

However, is USC really going to go after a guy with zero college coaching experience of any kind? He was never even an assistant at the college level, and as we’ve seen many times, making the jump from one to the other rarely works well.

Urban Meyer is learning that right now. Plus, when you’re a college coach, you have to worry about a ton of stuff that happens off the field, such as grades and the everyday problems that come with molding young men.

You don’t have those issues in the NFL. That would certainly be something Lynn would have to consider.

USC Director of Athletics Mike Bohn announced Clay Helton will no longer serve as head coach for the Trojans. Donte Williams has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/8G4xfPnau6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2021

So, while I find Lynn to be an interesting candidate, I’m not sure he makes the most sense for the Trojans.