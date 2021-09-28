Simone Biles Says She ‘Should Have Quit’ Gymnastics Before The Olympics In Tokyo

Simone Biles has acknowledged she never should have competed in Tokyo.

The superstar gymnast became the center of attention during the Olympics after she withdrew from several events because of her mental health.

During a massive profile in The Cut, Biles admitted that she should have stopped competing a long time ago, and the abuse suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar led to her issues.

Biles told The Cut the following about the past several years and her time in Tokyo:

If you looked at everything I’ve gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team. I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much. But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was 6 years old. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me.

Remember when Biles pulled out of events in the Olympics and I said everyone should relax? Remember when I said that and everyone just jumped down her throat?

Remember when so many Twitter tough guys all of a sudden were experts on mental health issues, sexual abuse and the Olympics? It was truly incredible.

My take was by far and away the best take and Biles’ comments now prove that I was write. I said if she knew there was likely going to be a problem, she never should have gone.

The Simone Biles situation is simple. If she knew there was a chance she’d struggle with mental health issues, she shouldn’t have gone to the Olympics. If they came out of nowhere once she was in Tokyo, then she has every right to look after herself. pic.twitter.com/g9BnnGBZgX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 28, 2021

Once she got there, if she had an issue, then she had every right in the world to do what she had to in order to take care of herself.

Of course, being rational is frowned upon these days!

New evidence reveals Simone Biles saved America’s shot at a medal by withdrawing. Will all the critics and grifters chasing retweets admit they were wrong when they said she should have kept competing, which would have resulted in no medal for the team? pic.twitter.com/bvjtEANdq5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 29, 2021

There probably aren’t a total of five other people on the planet who truly understand Biles’ situation in life. She’s a superstar athlete who suffered abuse at the hands of a man who was supposed to be keeping her healthy and safe.

Stop and think about that for a second. Stop and think about the absurdity of that, and yet, tough guys on Twitter just seem to know more!

Now, let’s hope Biles can move forward in life in the best manner possible.