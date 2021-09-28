Squirrel Stockpiles 42 Gallons Of Nuts In Parked Truck

A North Dakota man discovered Monday that a squirrel has stored hundreds of walnuts in his truck.

This story, and more photos, are nuts — literally. Squirrel stores thousands of nuts inside man’s parked truck over just a few days: https://t.co/uT53v75R5j pic.twitter.com/GJjWHz78KA — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 28, 2021

Bill Fischer found that a local red squirrel had chosen to store hundreds of walnuts in his Chevy Avalanche, according to WKRC. (RELATED: Courageous Squirrel Fights Off Cobra To Defend Babies In Wild Video)

The North Dakota resident has had to remove nuts from nearly every crevice of his car, from the radiator to inside the fenders. In total, his nut removal project has filled dozens of buckets to the brim, comprising an estimated 42 gallons of walnuts, according to the outlet.

The squirrel was able to do all of this with the truck only being parked for a few days, and Fischer suspects the squirrel “was planning on camping there for the winter.”

Known for their craftiness when it comes to winter food storage, red squirrels have been known to use “tree cavities, underbrush piles, or dens as their own pantries,” according to the Alberta Institute For Wildlife Conservation.