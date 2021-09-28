Texas A&M Fan Wants To FOIA Request The Refs’ Conversations During The Arkansas Game

A Texas A&M fan has a bold idea to get to the bottom of why the Aggies lost to Arkansas.

In a screenshot tweeted by @BoardGeniuses, an A&M fan suggested that a FOIA request be filed to find out what the refs were talking about after a crucial interception. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The person hilariously wrote the following in part:

Could one initiate a FOIA request to get the transcript from the conversation happening between the field ref and the replay booth directly after the big interception? It seems like they were talking for an extended period for something that wasn’t so trivial. I’m wondering if they saw the hit on Spiller and were trying to determine whether or not it was targeting.

You can read his incredible full post below.

#TexasAM fan wants to file a Freedom of Information Act request to find out why they got screwed. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/jYbdNShwRp — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) September 26, 2021

For those of you who haven’t seen the play in question, you can watch it below. The interception pretty much sealed up the win for the Razorbacks.

HE LAID OUT FOR IT Montaric Brown with a clutch INT for @razorbackFB pic.twitter.com/sAKg1XcVMB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 25, 2021

Aren’t college football fans the best? Seriously, aren’t college football fans the greatest people in the country?

We all respond differently to losing. I rant online about Wisconsin’s quarterback situation and this person wants to FOIA the refs.

Different strokes for different folks!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

I’m not even sure who you would FOIA in this situation. Refs are employed by conferences, and I don’t think conferences have any obligation to comply with FOIA requests.

Obviously, public universities, which Arkansas and A&M are, would have to comply, but they’re not going to know anything about what the refs were talking about.

So, who are you going to FOIA? The likely answer is that you can’t FOIA anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

You just have to eat the loss and move on. Trust me, as a Wisconsin fan, I feel your pain!