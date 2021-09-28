Tom Brady Says His Return To Foxborough Isn’t The Time To ‘Reminisce’

Tom Brady doesn’t think his highly-anticipated return to Foxborough will be a walk down memory lane.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road this Sunday to play the Patriots, and it’ll be Tom Brady’s first time back in Gillette Stadium since he left New England at the end of the 2019-20 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Will he take a few moments to soak up the moment and think back on the six rings he won with Bill Belichick? It certainly doesn’t sound like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Brady said the following during an interview on the “Let’s Go” podcast, according to ESPN:

I’m not going to necessarily reminisce. I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty opportunities to reminisce about my football career — none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.

It’s hard to believe that Brady won’t at least take a few moments to soak it all up when he runs out for his first snap.

He spent 20 great years with the Pats and won six Super Bowls during those two decades. How could you not reminisce a little?

How could you not think about all the good times in Gillette Stadium?

This Sunday, Tom Brady goes back to New England for the most anticipated game of the regular season. And as he tells me in a sit-down interview that will air this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown, he’s ready for everything. Literally… everything. An excerpt: pic.twitter.com/DiLxRqaAWj — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 28, 2021

Also, it’s going to be awesome to see how all the Pats fans embrace Brady now that he’s long gone and has a Super Bowl with the Bucs.

My prediction is that he’ll be welcomed with thunderous applause and support. After all, I don’t think most Patriots fans blame him for leaving. It seems like any anger is directed at the front office.

Brady brought six rings to the Pats. Fans recognize his incredible accomplishments.

Tune in Sunday night at 8:20 EST on NBC to watch Brady return home. It’s 100% going to be an electric moment.