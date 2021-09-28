REPORT: Tickets To Tom Brady’s Return To Foxborough Are The Most Expensive Tickets In New England’s History

Tickets to Tom Brady’s Sunday game against the Patriots are incredibly expensive.

According to a release from TickPick, the average price for a ticket to the game between the Bucs and Patriots is $1,236. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady Reveals What He’ll Be Thinking About When He Plays The Patriots. His Comments Might Surprise Fans https://t.co/2abqtZXboG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2021

That makes the “SNF” game the most expensive Patriots regular season game on record and it’s the most expensive regular season ticket in the entire NFL.

So, I think it’s very safe to say that people are ultra-excited about Brady returning to the home of the team he won six Super Bowls with.

This Sunday, Tom Brady goes back to New England for the most anticipated game of the regular season. And as he tells me in a sit-down interview that will air this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown, he’s ready for everything. Literally… everything. An excerpt: pic.twitter.com/DiLxRqaAWj — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 28, 2021

The hype surrounding this game is reaching a deafening level. It seems like it’s the only thing people are talking about in the NFL world, and it’s not hard to understand why.

Tom Brady played for the Pats for two decades and won six rings during his time with Bill Belichick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Obviously, the split sent major waves through the league and things were only amplified further when Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs.

Now, he’ll return to Gillette Stadium for a game that is straight out of Hollywood. It’s literally the kind of stuff movies are made out of!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Make sure to catch it Sunday night at 8:20 EST on ESPN.