REPORT: Tickets To Tom Brady’s Return To Foxborough Are The Most Expensive Tickets In New England’s History

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tickets to Tom Brady’s Sunday game against the Patriots are incredibly expensive.

According to a release from TickPick, the average price for a ticket to the game between the Bucs and Patriots is $1,236. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That makes the “SNF” game the most expensive Patriots regular season game on record and it’s the most expensive regular season ticket in the entire NFL.

So, I think it’s very safe to say that people are ultra-excited about Brady returning to the home of the team he won six Super Bowls with.

The hype surrounding this game is reaching a deafening level. It seems like it’s the only thing people are talking about in the NFL world, and it’s not hard to understand why.

Tom Brady played for the Pats for two decades and won six rings during his time with Bill Belichick.

 

Obviously, the split sent major waves through the league and things were only amplified further when Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs.

Now, he’ll return to Gillette Stadium for a game that is straight out of Hollywood. It’s literally the kind of stuff movies are made out of!

 

Make sure to catch it Sunday night at 8:20 EST on ESPN.