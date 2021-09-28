Tulsi Gabbard Goes After Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar For Using ‘Racism’ As A ‘Tool’ To ‘Divide’ America

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard went after Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and others for using “racism” as a tool to “divide” America.

“We have people in positions of power, the [President Joe] Biden-[Vice President Kamala] Harris administration, political leaders, leaders in the media, people who are in these great positions of power and influence who do not care about the detrimental effect that their words and their actions are having on the American people, our security and our democracy,” Gabbard shared during her appearance Tuesday with the host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Sirius XM radio, Megyn Kelly.

“And are solely focused instead on their power, their profit, their selfish political interests and are willing to do whatever it takes to increase that power,” she added. “For the media to increase their profits, without a care again for how this is not only damaging us as the American people now, but the real toxic and divisive impact that this is having that their actions, their words are having now on our country as a whole for the long term.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

The comments start at the 57:12 minute mark.

WATCH:

Kelly then showed a clip of Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Waters and Omar talking about the “white supremacist” behavior of Border Patrol agents using whips to control their horses, with Waters stating that seeing what happened on the border was “worse” than what people “witnessed in slavery.” (RELATED: ‘Don Lemon’s An Idiot’: Megyn Kelly Blasts CNN Host After He Lectures People On The Vaccine, Calls Into Question His ‘Morals’)

“Racism and identity politics is the tool that they are weaponizing, that they are using to divide us, to tear us apart as Americans, for their own political gain,” Tulsi replied. “To get them more clicks, to get them more fundraising, to get them reelected to their position, or to get to a higher position again without any regard for the impact that that’s having on the American people.”

The former Fox News host replied asking if Tulsi was saying that it’s “not a generally held belief” by those people and that “it’s not sincere” and that they’re doing it for “votes and clicks” alone.

“I can’t see how it’s sincere when they are so directly dismissing facts,” the former member of Congress shared, pointing to the situation on the border and noting if a person can stand there and deliver a press conference “making these accusations and pointing to systemic racism and pointing to things that actually just did not happen” then that points to “another motive.”

“Again to racialize everything,” she added. “Everything these days is about race. There’s not a single thing that anyone can say, people can’t criticize Vice President Kamala Harris for her position on issues or her lack of leadership without being called racist or sexist.”

“It is an intentional decision to use race and identity politics to separate us, to divide us, to foment fear and anger and hatred for their own political gain,” Gabbard continued. “It’s such a dangerous thing. It makes me so angry to sit there and hear that because it’s irresponsible at best, but at worst and it’s having a detrimental effect on our country.”