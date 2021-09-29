Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

ANALYSIS: America Is Becoming More Like Afghanistan In One Crucial Way

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 24: A flag flies in front of a department of corrections building after it was set ablaze during a second night of rioting on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rioting as well as clashes between police and protesters began Sunday night after a police officer shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back in front of his three children. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Varun Hukeri General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
Font Size:

Afghanistan has experienced decades of bloodshed, in part due to the country’s seemingly irreparable ethnic divisions. Although these sorts of conflicts seem far removed from life in the U.S., there are alarming signs that the growing political divide in America could also spill into violence.

The U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan ended in late August and culminated in a Taliban takeover of the country. Henrik Larsen, a Swiss researcher and security expert, argued in The Hill that Western forces were unable to anticipate the Islamist militant group’s rapid advance because they “were wrong from the beginning” about the internal divide among Afghans.