Superstar Ana De Armas Wows In Sleeveless Black Gown With Leg Slit All The Way To The Waist At Movie Premiere

Superstar Ana De Armas truly wowed in a black gown with a leg slit all the way to her waist when she stepped out on the red carpet at a movie premiere in London.

The 33-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the sleeveless floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and leg slit that went all the way up to her waist at the “No Time To Die” World Premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday in England. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The evening was truly a celebrity affair as the film’s biggest stars were present including Armas, Daniel Craig and more. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed up to celebrate the arrival of the 25th James Bond film and to say Kate Middleton stole the show would be a serious understatement.

The duchess looked just like a true Bond girl in a glittery metallic gold semi-sheer cape gown for the evening’s big event. Check it out!