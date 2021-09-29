Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill Suggests Merging With The Big Ten In Funny Video

Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill thinks there’s a deal to be made with the Big Ten.

Right now, expansion chatter is the biggest topic in all of college football, and Wistrcill wants to make sure the conference with Montana, Montana State, Northern Colorado and other FCS programs doesn’t miss out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted Tuesday afternoon by Wistrcill, he stood outside of the B1G’s offices in Chicago and suggested joining forces!

“In Chicago, there’s lots of realignment discussion, so what do you say,” Wistrcill asked in the funny video. Give it a watch below.

Some of you might not know this, but I actually have great respect for the Big Sky. I spent my freshman year of college at Montana State.

Montana State is one of the most prestigious programs in the Big Sky, and I immersed myself in FCS football and mid-major basketball during my time in Bozeman.

So, I love the good people in the Big Sky. It’s a very good FCS football conference.

However, the Big Sky joining up with the B1G would be hysterical for all the wrong reasons. Would a single Big Sky football team be able to stay within 40 of Ohio State?

Would any of them win two conference games? Montana beat Washington this season, but the B1G isn’t the PAC-12, my friends. This is big boy football.

It’s never going to happen, but it sure is funny to think about.