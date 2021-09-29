Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Removed Immediately As Conservator

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has been removed immediately as conservator of the singer’s estate after 13 years.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled Wednesday the 39-year-old singer’s father’s role was suspended and would no longer serve as conservator of her $60 million estate or be part of the conservatorship as a whole, the New York Times reported.

California accountant John Zabel was appointed to temporarily replace the the “Gimme More” hitmaker’s father’s role for the short term until the next steps in the singer’s plea to end the conservatorship. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Jodi Montgomery, conservator of the singer’s day-to-day wellbeing and medical decision will remain in place in her current role, Variety noted. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

Despite Jamie being suspended, the judge didn’t make a ruling or decision on the status of the conservatorship. The “Toxic” hitmaker’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, stated it should be terminated by the fall and called for a termination hearing to be set in either October or November.

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, strongly objected to the suspension and referred to Zabel as a “stranger” in the case.

The superstar singer made headlines recently with news her father had filed a petition to finally end her 13 year conservatorship.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.