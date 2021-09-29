San Jose Apologizes To Chinese Immigrants For ‘Historic Wrongdoings’

San Jose, California, officially issued an apology Wednesday for “acts of injustices against Chinese Immigrants” in the mid 1800’s.

The city council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to formally recognize San Jose’s role in “systemic and institutional racism, xenophobia, and discrimination” towards Asian Americans in the 19th century. (RELATED: Cops: San Jose Protesters Attacked Anything With An American Flag)

“An apology for grievous injustices cannot erase the past, but admission of the historic wrongdoings committed can aid us in solving the critical problems of racial discrimination facing America today,” the resolution states.

A ceremony was held Wednesday, during which the resolution was read and Chinese American officials spoke on various topics. The event was meant to serve as an “opportunity for healing and reconciliation for all the historic wrongdoings that have been committed against the Chinese American community in San Jose.” (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Asian Americans Are Helping Lead The Charge Against Woke School Boards)

San Jose city councilman Raul Peralez took to Twitter to praise the apology and the council’s resolution, stating, “Our Chinese community has long been an important part of our City and this long overdue apology will recognize the contributions and resilience of our Chinese community and serve as a step forward towards healing.”

Our Chinese community has long been an important part of our City and this long overdue apology will recognize the contributions and resilience of our Chinese community and serve as a step forward towards healing. — Councilmember Raul Peralez (@CMRaulPeralez) September 28, 2021

The Mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, also applauded the resolution, saying, “It’s important for members of the Chinese American community to know that they are seen and that the difficult conversations around race and historic inequities include the oppression that their ancestors suffered,” according to The Los Angeles Times.