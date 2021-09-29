It’s Officially Been Three Years Since My Last Soda

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s been three years since I last took a sip of soda.

In late September 2018, I was sitting on a person’s couch shoving my face full of Taco Bell and hammering Mountain Dew. It was far from the healthiest meal, but I did enjoy it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For reasons that I’m still not sure I totally remember, I woke up the next day, saw some sodas in my fridge and decided there was no need for me to be putting that kind of sugar in my body.

So, I just stopped. I literally stopped cold turkey, and today is the three-year anniversary of quitting soda forever.

So that you all understand just how much soda I used to drink, I would crack my first one open at about 6:30 am, I’d have another around 10:00 am, two for lunch at 11:00 and then at least one in the afternoon around 2:00 pm.

So at the bare minimum, I was drinking five Mountain Dews or other 12 ounce cans of soda a day. It was a terrible health decision.

I was insanely out of shape, my soda consumption was absurd and there’s simply no other way to describe it.

Now, I only drink water, straight black coffee and beer. Even when it comes to alcohol, I stick to the light stuff and I never drink alcohol that contains sugar.

Three years later from that fateful day in September, I’m in way better shape, I don’t look like I’m checking into fat camp and the empire is still rolling.

Turns out black coffee and beer can still get you pretty far in life!

I’ve made a lot of questionable decisions over the course of my life. Hell, I’ve probably made so many bad decisions that I don’t even remember most of them.

However, giving up soda damn sure isn’t one of them.

Do I occasionally miss the taste of an ice cold Mountain Dew while hammering some Culver’s? Sure, but it’s just not worth it.

If you’re ever wondering whether or not you should give it up, just look at the photos of me now and look at the photos of me from back in the day. It’s not a hard decision, my friends. Give it up!