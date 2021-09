‘GEN. MILLEY, WHY HAVEN’T YOU RESIGNED?’ … ‘It’s A Simple Question’: Tom Cotton Confronts Top Generals Over Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal (VIDEO)

Cotton began by asking the generals whether they had advised Biden to keep a small contingent of American troops in Afghanistan — and while they declined to comment on actual conversations they had with the president, they all agreed that their assessment had been in favor of leaving some 2500 troops on the ground.