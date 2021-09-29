The Far Left Sabotaged The Democratic Party By Making Demands, Says Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday that the far left had effectively sabotaged the Democratic Party’s agenda by walking in and issuing demands.

Goldberg claimed on “The View” that members of the far-left Progressive Caucus had created unnecessary divisions within the party by making demands instead of looking for ways to work with others. (RELATED: ‘People Got Tired Of Tripping Over Women In Bathrooms With Hangers In Their Body’: Star Says Abortion Isn’t About Religion)

WATCH:

The conversation began with the divide among Democrats over the infrastructure and reconciliation packages that President Joe Biden wanted to pass. Several of the cohosts argued that it was the more moderate Democrats — like Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — who were holding up the agenda.

Sara Haines argued that those on the far left didn’t really represent the majority of the country either, saying, “I don’t think the progressive extremes represent the majority of Americans.”

“They want medicare expansion, they want child care. They want, you know, the streets and roads to be fixed up,” Joy Behar objected. “That’s the progressive agenda.”

“They couldn’t get elected in my state,” Ana Navarro pointed out. “They couldn’t get elected in Florida, they couldn’t get elected in Miami.”

“That’s because the Republicans have made the progressives the boogeymen,” Sunny Hostin protested, but Goldberg pushed back.

“We made ourselves the boogeyman – we’ve done this — this particular wound is something we put on ourselves,” Goldberg said.

“Progressives have put it on themselves?” Hostin asked.

“I believe so,” Goldberg said. “I feel like when you come into the party, you say, ‘This is what we want to do.’ You don’t want to go around and go, ‘You’re not doing it right, you’re not doing it right.’ It becomes a fight, see, when it becomes, ‘Here’s how we can do it, let’s sit down and figure out how to do it.’ And that’s not what we’re getting.”

“You think the new guards, the young ones, came in and demanded —” Hostin continued.

“They’ve got their own nicknames, they run in their own crowd. You’ve got these — certain reverence to the older people in the party,” Haines added.

“But that’s not the policy, that’s personality,” Hostin said.

“But the personality is what they’re being judged on, not the policy. And that’s the problem,” Goldberg concluded.