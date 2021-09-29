EXCLUSIVE: Oddsmakers Have Graham Mertz At +160 To Be Benched Against Michigan, Paul Chryst Is At +500 To Get Fired

Oddsmakers don’t believe there is a super high chance Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz gets benched against Michigan.

Mertz has been absolutely atrocious to start the season, and fans have officially thrown in the towel on his time as the team’s starting QB. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

I asked MyBookie what the odds would be for Mertz getting benched against Michigan and they came through in the clutch with the numbers on the following props.

Will Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz get benched during the Michigan game?

Yes +160

No -200

Does Wisconsin backup QB Chase Wolf play in the Michigan game?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst get fired during the season?

Yes +500

No -1000

So, oddsmakers don’t believe Mertz is likely to be benched this Saturday, Chase Wolf is split on whether or not he’ll take a snap and oddsmakers believe it’s a long shot Chryst loses his job.

Overall, I’d say that I mostly agree with the odds. At this point, Mertz is still QB1, and short of another absolute disaster, I don’t see Chryst benching him.

Why? It’s simple. If Mertz hasn’t been benched at this point, then I’m not sure he’s ever getting benched.

Graham Mertz has been on DEMON TIME today 18/41

4 INTs

1 Fumble Lost

2 Pick Sixes pic.twitter.com/2JwAAszGM4 — Bets Stats (@betsstats) September 25, 2021

As for Chryst getting fired during the season, I’d say there’s no chance of that happening. He has the benefit of the doubt for the time being.

Now, the clock is ticking on that running out if we don’t improve, but he’s not going anywhere just yet. That much I can promise you.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has been terrible. If the Badgers have any pride, we’ll bench him. P.S.: I was wrong about winning a national title this year. Props to me for admitting it. pic.twitter.com/LTN1m1mA6C — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 27, 2021

Let’s just hope we don’t get embarrassed Saturday. At this point, that’s all I can hope for.