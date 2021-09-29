Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: Oddsmakers Have Graham Mertz At +160 To Be Benched Against Michigan, Paul Chryst Is At +500 To Get Fired

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Oddsmakers don’t believe there is a super high chance Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz gets benched against Michigan.

Mertz has been absolutely atrocious to start the season, and fans have officially thrown in the towel on his time as the team’s starting QB. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I asked MyBookie what the odds would be for Mertz getting benched against Michigan and they came through in the clutch with the numbers on the following props.

Will Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz get benched during the Michigan game?

  • Yes +160
  • No -200

Does Wisconsin backup QB Chase Wolf play in the Michigan game?

  • Yes -120
  • No -120

Will Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst get fired during the season?

  • Yes +500
  • No -1000

So, oddsmakers don’t believe Mertz is likely to be benched this Saturday, Chase Wolf is split on whether or not he’ll take a snap and oddsmakers believe it’s a long shot Chryst loses his job.

Overall, I’d say that I mostly agree with the odds. At this point, Mertz is still QB1, and short of another absolute disaster, I don’t see Chryst benching him.

Why? It’s simple. If Mertz hasn’t been benched at this point, then I’m not sure he’s ever getting benched.

As for Chryst getting fired during the season, I’d say there’s no chance of that happening. He has the benefit of the doubt for the time being.

Now, the clock is ticking on that running out if we don’t improve, but he’s not going anywhere just yet. That much I can promise you.

Let’s just hope we don’t get embarrassed Saturday. At this point, that’s all I can hope for.