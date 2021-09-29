‘This Guy Is A Stone Cold Liar’: Jesse Watters Torches Biden On Afghanistan, The Border, Infrastructure And More

Fox News host Jesse Watters called President Joe Biden a “stone-cold liar” during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Five.”

Watters argued that Biden and his administration had been less than truthful on a number of fronts, including the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and the hotly-debated infrastructure package. (RELATED: ‘The Guy That Saved America From Trump’: Jesse Watters Says Milley Probably Leaked China Calls To ‘Make Himself Look Heroic’)

WATCH:

Following a discussion about the military’s top generals, who testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday, Watters argued that the Biden administration had been lying about more than just Afghanistan.

“It’s not just one lie. This isn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m not telling the truth about what the generals told me.’ He lied about over the horizon, he lied about the collapse in the 11 days. He lied about the Taliban advance, he lied when he said, ‘We are going to bring back every American no matter how long it takes.’ He asked the Afghan president to lie.”

Watters then referenced claims that Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package would “cost zero dollars” and that the border was “secure.”

“This guy is a stone cold liar, has a history of plagiarism,” Watters continued. “The last president would embellish crowd size or a poll number. He was a marketer. Biden is a straight-up liar. Everyone needs to know that. We learned a lot about him over these last eight months. You cannot disguise that.”

Watters concluded by arguing that it was impossible to disguise the fact that the Afghan military had been trained in such a way that it had a chance of success once all the American technology and contractors were pulled out.