Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Unvaccinated NBA Players Should Be Removed From Their Teams

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks unvaccinated NBA players should lose their jobs.

At the moment, the NBA is engaged in a massive debate about whether or not vaccines should be mandated, and multiple players are speaking out against the idea of mandating anything.

Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac says he isn’t getting the covid vaccine because he has natural immunity and data shows he isn’t at risk at all from covid. Well said: pic.twitter.com/AJmvlNRyff — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2021

However, the former NBA star thinks that players who don’t get their coronavirus shots shouldn’t be allowed to play and earn lots of money.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend told Rolling Stones the following about vaccines and the NBA:

The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team. There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research. What I find especially disingenuous about the vaccine deniers is their arrogance at disbelieving immunology and other medical experts. Yet, if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts told them to do?

This is an absolutely whacked out opinion from Kareem. It’s just an absurd take to say that unvaccinated players should be booted from the league.

The National Basketball Players Association exists for the sole purpose of making sure something like this doesn’t happen.

The union exists to stop the league from just making up rules and rolling over guys in the league.

NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has some questions for the media. Smart man! God bless.

pic.twitter.com/ZOALAVg9Fp — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 28, 2021

I’m vaccinated and I couldn’t care less about whether or not someone next to me is vaccinated. I did my part, I made my choice and I damn sure don’t think someone else should lose their job over their vaccination status.

The NFL has unvaccinated players and the league is doing just fine. Suggesting we take away an NBA player’s ability to earn money for his family because he’s unvaccinated is just a terrible take.

Bradley Beal on his bout with COVID-19, which cost him the Olympics: “I didn’t get sick at all. I lost my smell. That’s it.” Beal adds that no one will talk about adverse reactions to the vaccine and how it impacts player health. No NBA player has missed time due to the vaccine. — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 27, 2021

Everyone needs to take a step back, take a deep breath and relax. There’s no need to have an amped up conversation when talking about the vaccine. Believe it or not, you can disagree with someone without wanting them to lose their income.