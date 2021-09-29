Editorial

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Unvaccinated NBA Players Should Be Removed From Their Teams

US retired professional basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo credit: TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo credit: TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks unvaccinated NBA players should lose their jobs.

At the moment, the NBA is engaged in a massive debate about whether or not vaccines should be mandated, and multiple players are speaking out against the idea of mandating anything. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the former NBA star thinks that players who don’t get their coronavirus shots shouldn’t be allowed to play and earn lots of money.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend told Rolling Stones the following about vaccines and the NBA:

The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team. There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research. What I find especially disingenuous about the vaccine deniers is their arrogance at disbelieving immunology and other medical experts. Yet, if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts told them to do?

This is an absolutely whacked out opinion from Kareem. It’s just an absurd take to say that unvaccinated players should be booted from the league.

The National Basketball Players Association exists for the sole purpose of making sure something like this doesn’t happen.

The union exists to stop the league from just making up rules and rolling over guys in the league.

I’m vaccinated and I couldn’t care less about whether or not someone next to me is vaccinated. I did my part, I made my choice and I damn sure don’t think someone else should lose their job over their vaccination status.

The NFL has unvaccinated players and the league is doing just fine. Suggesting we take away an NBA player’s ability to earn money for his family because he’s unvaccinated is just a terrible take.

Everyone needs to take a step back, take a deep breath and relax. There’s no need to have an amped up conversation when talking about the vaccine. Believe it or not, you can disagree with someone without wanting them to lose their income.