Lane Kiffin Responds To Michael Wilbon Calling Him A ‘Clown’ And An ‘Embarrassment’

Michael Wilbon isn’t a fan of Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss plays Alabama this Saturday and that has everyone talking about Kiffin, Saban and a bunch of other storylines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, don’t expect Wilbon to cheer for the Rebels. During a recent “PTI” segment, he called the head coach of the Rebels a “clown” and an “embarrassment.”

In response to Wilbon’s bizarre rant, Kiffin kept his cool and tweeted in part, “Life is to [sic] short to be so angry.”

So 😡. Geez. I’ll 🙏 for you. Life is to short to be so angry. @PTI https://t.co/hBTwepwN2y — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 29, 2021

What the hell is Wilbon’s problem? Has Kiffin had some issues in his past? Sure. His time at Tennessee wasn’t great, he got fired at USC in spectacular fashion but all that stuff is deep in the past.

Even his less than stellar ending with Nick Saban happened several years ago.

Kiffin is now a head coach again in the SEC, and he has a roster loaded with talent and the potential Heisman winner in Matt Corral.

If you’re still treating Lane Kiffin like he’s at USC, then you simply haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on.

Wilbon needs to take a deep breath and relax. Kiffin hasn’t just rehabbed his career, but he currently has the Rebels playing some very dangerous football.

If you’re going to focus on the past, then that’s a problem with you. It’s not a problem with Kiffin.