LeBron Says He’s Vaccinated, But ‘Everyone Has Their Own Choice’

Lakers’ superstar Lebron James announced Tuesday that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, but that “everyone has their own choice” to get vaccinated or not.

The four-time NBA MVP said he researched the vaccine prior to receiving it and ultimately ended on this decision because it “best suited” him and the people closest to him.

LeBron James explains his decision to get vaccinated, but wanting to respect others for whether they decide to get it pic.twitter.com/khPH3NePAX — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 28, 2021

While the NBA does not currently require players to be vaccinated, players remain subject to local health protocols. Both New York and San Francisco are requiring professional athletes to show proof of one dose to play inside unless they possess either a religious or medical exemption, according to the BBC.

James made it clear Tuesday that regardless of his personal choice, he in no way wants to impose judgment or a decision on others. (RELATED: REPORT: Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Might Miss Games If He Remains Unvaccinated)

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” James said at a Lakers’ media day. “I know that I was very [skeptical] about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies,” James said. “We’re not talking about something that’s political or racism or police brutality and things of that nature.”

“We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-beings. I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”

James added that when speaking for other individuals and their choice on whether or not to get the vaccine “it’s not my job.”

Fellow NBA player Jonathan Isaac has said he has elected to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that he’s already had the virus.