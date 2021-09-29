Manny Pacquiao Retires From Boxing

Manny Pacquiao’s time as a fighter has come to an end.

Pacquiao has been one of the greatest boxers on the planet ever since the 1990s, but like all great journeys, he's met his end.

“To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing,” Pacquiao wrote on Twitter announcing his retirement decision.

You can watch his entire retirement video below.

I’m not even a huge boxing fan, but this one hits hard. The Mayweather/Pacquiao fight when I was in college was the first time I really started to get interested in boxing.

I’m sure all the boxing diehard fans are rolling their eyes at that comment but it’s true. I had never carried about boxing prior to that bout, but Pacquiao simply transcended the sport.

He was an international icon and a politician in the Philippines.

Now, at the age of 42, he’s hung up his gloves for good. He retires with the kind of athletic career most people could only ever dream about.

He also earned a decent amount of money along the way. He earned at least $120 million from his fight against Mayweather, according to Bleacher Report.

So, he’s definitely not hurting for money!

Hopefully, he enjoys retirement. He’s certainly earned it!