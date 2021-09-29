Netflix Might Be Developing ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoffs

It sounds like the “Stranger Things” universe might be growing.

According to Deadline, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently spoke at the Code Conference and it sounds like fans of the hit series might have a lot more content coming their way over the next few years. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Franchises are good, but what you want are hits,” Sarandos explained to the audience, and he called the show from the Duffer brothers “a franchise” that is “being born.”

He also alluded to the fact that there might be “spinoffs” in the works, according to the same report.

I think I speak for everyone when I say the more “Stranger Things” content fans can get, the better. It’s one of the best shows of the past 10 years, and it’s probably the most successful show Netflix has ever made.

With season four coming out in 2022, it makes a ton of sense that they’d want to continue using it to print as much money as possible.

Plus, there are so many different avenues the show could go. You could have spinoffs about specific characters or you could start an entire new show told from the perspective of the Russians.

There are limitless possibilities!

Now, when will the spinoffs come out? It will likely be years, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be pumped if it happens. Let’s all hope it does.