Notre Dame And BYU Will Play A 2022 Football Game In Las Vegas

Notre Dame and BYU will square up next season in Las Vegas.

The Cougars announced Tuesday afternoon that they’ll play the Fighting Irish October 8 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BYU vs Notre Dame.

BYU vs Notre Dame.

October 8, 2022.

As a huge fan of college football and a Las Vegas enthusiast, I’m 100% all for any game that takes place in Sin City.

I was just there a couple weeks ago, and the city is still as awesome as everyone remembers. Even through the pandemic, Vegas hasn’t lost its swagger at all.

Vegas is a playground for people who love sports, gambling and enjoying a few ice cold light beers.

What's it like when a blue-collar working class man buys a penthouse in Vegas? I found out! Trip Recap:

– @TheMirageLV penthouse and cabana

– Titanic Exhibit (it’s incredible)

– Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the @FlamingoVegas

– Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge

As for the football side of the equation, fans want to see great programs play each other. While BYU isn’t a superpower, their brand carries a ton of name recognition.

Obviously, you don’t need to say much about the Fighting Irish. They’re one of the most historic programs in the sport and they’ll now be in Las Vegas next October to play the Cougars.

I have no doubt the fans will get up and be excited about it!

Props to BYU and Notre Dame for coming together and giving fans on both sides a game to get excited about.