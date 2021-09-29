Horrifying Police Report From Jon Jones’ Arrest Released, His Fiancée Was Bleeding From ‘Her Nose/Mouth’

The police report from Jon Jones’ arrest is absolutely horrifying.

Jones was arrested Friday morning in Las Vegas just hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was initially charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Now, the police report has come to light and the allegations against him are brutal.

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle According to court records, Jones is currently still in custody. Full story coming to @MMAFighting First reported by @marc_raimondi pic.twitter.com/YfF1DHN6bp — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 24, 2021

According to MMAFighting.com, his fiancée Jessie Moses was found bleeding from “her nose/mouth” after a call from Caesars Palace. Moses told the authorities that Jones came back late at night “not very happy” and got “a little” physical with her.

He allegedly grabbed her hair when she attempted to leave the room. Moses was found with blood “around her lips, chin and all over her sweatshirt,” according to the police report.

The report also stated that Moses was fearful for when Jones would be released from custody.

Jon Jones’ police report reveals disturbing details surrounding arrest, fiancée found with blood on face and clothes (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/ibOtF2D7ac pic.twitter.com/TQLbJ3Ao3g — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 28, 2021

The UFC legend was later picked up by different officers outside of the property, and that’s when things allegedly went even further off the rails.

Jones allegedly smashed his head on the police car after being placed in handcuffs and left “a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle.” Jones also denied that he ever touched Moses.

Superstar Athlete Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge https://t.co/KG84bh1vwq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 25, 2021

As always, Jones has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s our system and we should all be thankful for it.

However, these allegations are incredibly serious and worrisome. If he’s guilty of putting his hands on his fiancée, then the UFC’s association with him might be done for good.

Dana White isn’t going to want any part of that business attached to his brand.

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Jones, but it sounds like he’s in major trouble. He has some serious issues he needs to figure out.