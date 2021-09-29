REPORT: Air Force And Colorado State Are Likely Going To The AAC

It sounds like the AAC is going to add Air Force and Colorado State.

The world of college football is undergoing some massive changes and conferences are shifting. UCF, Cincinnati and Houston all recently decided to leave the AAC for the Big 12, and the conference now has to find some replacements. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The announcement you’ve all been waiting for… 🚨 Big 12 Extends Membership Invitationshttps://t.co/YLZFxp0N48 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 10, 2021

According to Brett McMurphy and Matt Norlander, the AAC is expected to raid the Mountain West for Colorado State and Air Force in an attempt to stop the bleeding after losing three teams to the Big 12.

Can confirm @Brett_McMurphy reporting in that Colorado St + Air Force are heavily involved in talks to leave the MW, join the AAC. Brett reporting it’s “likely next week.” Source tells CBS: “Getting closer, not across the line yet.” Clear desire for the AAC to add more than two. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 28, 2021

Both programs leaving the MWC would do damage that might not be fixable, and that’s really bad news for the teams remaining in the Mountain West.

Norlander also reported that Boise State and San Diego State were also approached by the AAC “but balked.”

Sources say there’s disagreement over whether those schools leaving for the AAC is ultimately a good move. Can also report that San Diego St + Boise St were heavily courted by the AAC—but balked. Understanding is Boise is waiting and hoping for an eventual invite from the Big 12. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 28, 2021

Mountain West source to CBS: “The biggest problem right now is no one has any faith in Craig Thompson as commissioner and there is growing concern about the league.” — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 28, 2021

If Colorado State and Air Force leave the MWC for the AAC, the MWC is going to get knocked down a few begs.

Both are legit G5 programs and Air Force carries the prestige of being a service academy. It’s a tough loss for the MWC and a huge gain for the AAC.

It should be a ton of fun to see how it all shakes out!