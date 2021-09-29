Editorial

REPORT: Air Force And Colorado State Are Likely Going To The AAC

Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like the AAC is going to add Air Force and Colorado State.

The world of college football is undergoing some massive changes and conferences are shifting. UCF, Cincinnati and Houston all recently decided to leave the AAC for the Big 12, and the conference now has to find some replacements. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Brett McMurphy and Matt Norlander, the AAC is expected to raid the Mountain West for Colorado State and Air Force in an attempt to stop the bleeding after losing three teams to the Big 12.

Both programs leaving the MWC would do damage that might not be fixable, and that’s really bad news for the teams remaining in the Mountain West.

Norlander also reported that Boise State and San Diego State were also approached by the AAC “but balked.”

If Colorado State and Air Force leave the MWC for the AAC, the MWC is going to get knocked down a few begs.

Both are legit G5 programs and Air Force carries the prestige of being a service academy. It’s a tough loss for the MWC and a huge gain for the AAC.

It should be a ton of fun to see how it all shakes out!