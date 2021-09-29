Mark Hoppus Announces Life-Changing News After Battling Cancer

Frontman of the band Blink-182 announced life-changing news after his battle with cancer.

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday that he was “cancer free” after going through three months of chemotherapy, but added that he still had months of scans and treatments ahead of him, Loudwire reported. (RELATED: Country Superstar Asks For Prayers As She Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis)

Today I’m grateful to not be going in for chemotherapy. It’s been three weeks since my last treatment. Normally I’d be going in today. “Normally.” Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal.

On the 29th I get scanned and will know if it worked.

😬🙏🏻 — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) September 16, 2021

Hoppus first announced his diagnosis back in June, saying that in late April he was diagnosed with stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma which is what his mother had fought and overcame as well, according to Loudwire.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal,” Hoppus said, Page Six reported. “But today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

Hoppus expressed being scared but at the same time glad to have friends, family and doctors to support him every step of the way, Loudwire reported.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all,” he stated at the time.

Hoppus has been keeping fans updated about his fight with cancer over social media, trying to remain positive about his current situation and making jokes about his condition, according to Page Six.