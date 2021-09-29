Royal Author Talks ‘New Leader’ Prince William Stepping Up Since Grandfather’s Death, ‘Paving The Way Forward’ For Monarchy

Royal author Robert Lacey talked about “new leader” Prince William stepping up since Prince Phillip’s death and how he’s “paving the way forward” for the monarchy.

“Following the April death of Grandpa [Prince] Philip, William has stepped up to become one of the top three family figures, adding the ginger of youth to royal strategy,” the veteran royal historian and author of the best-selling book “Battle of the Brothers” wrote in People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

“It’s a crucial inflection point — this heir-in-waiting is under pressure like none before in recent history,” he added.

In the piece, Lacey noted a poll in the United Kingdom showed the Duke of Cambridge’s popularity sits at 80%, second only to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at 85%. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Confirms Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Not Be Returning To Service With The Royal Family)

“After nearly five decades of studying the British monarchy I have learned to be wary of words like ‘survival,'” the royal historian wrote. “Headline writers thrive on crises that ‘threaten the very existence’ of the crown.”

“The British throne has survived beheading, exile and enough scandal to stock entire libraries,” he added. “Now a new leader — William, not Charles — is paving the way forward.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Prince William Deny ‘Bullying’ Played A Part In Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision To Leave Royal Family)

The author said William’s adherence to the queen’s “never complain, never explain” strategy has been a big reason for his high popularity. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

But he also noted that the duke does have a more outspoken side, which the author credits to his mother, the late Princess Diana. William showed that side when he blasted the BBC investigation that found Martin Bashir used deceptive tactics to land his 1995 interview with the princess, according to People.

“The BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” William shared according to the outlet.

All eyes are on the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Kate Middleton, after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to California to raise their son and now infant daughter.