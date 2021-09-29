Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Says The Southern Border Is Currently ‘Sovereign And Secure’

Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said Wednesday that the southern border is currently “sovereign and secure” despite the ongoing border crisis.

During the House Judiciary Committee Markup, Jackson thanked President Joe Biden’s administration for “securing” the border, saying the border crisis is “objected to biased and unfair narratives for political purposes.” (RELATED: Republican Governors Demand Meeting With Biden To Discuss Border Crisis)

“The goodness that I want to express is thank goodness for the goodness of the Biden Administration combined with an effective law enforcement structure for securing our border. Thank goodness for the border patrol agents who have consistently worked, many of whom I have known for years and worked with as a resident of Houston and an active member of Judiciary and Homeland Security, having led border security committees, transportation security committees, been to the border any number of times,” Jackson Lee said. “Let me pronounce to my friends that the border is both sovereign and secure. It is obviously objected to biased and unfair narratives for political purposes.”

WATCH:

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: @JacksonLeeTX18 just said the southern border is both “sovereign and secure.” Laughable. pic.twitter.com/YnhifqgFzW — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet made public plans to visit the southern border, despite the influx of Haitian migrants, who set up camp under the Del Rio International Bridge before they were cleared away by authorities. President Joe Biden put her in charge to lead the administration’s response to the border crisis. (RELATED: Maxine Waters Says Accusations Of Border Patrol ‘Whipping’ Haitian Migrants Are ‘Worse Than What We Witnessed In Slavery’)

Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border in June after declining to go for months. (RELATED: ‘She Was Supposed To Be In Charge’: MSNBC Anchor Tears Into ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris)

Republican lawmakers have continued to hammer Harris and the Biden administration for not handling the crisis — and more specifically, for not going to see it with their own eyes.