What You Can Learn from Diego Andres Lozano

Society is under the impression that the only path to success is going to college and getting a degree. Additionally, growing up, the definition of success instilled in us is in terms of wealth rather than fulfillment. This has seen people get stuck in careers and jobs they do not love just to get financial stability. High living standards have also contributed to this problem.

Following your passion does not mean you cannot make it. Diego Andres Lozano is proof that you can follow your passion and still have it all.

Dropping out of college and quitting his job, Diego, alias 94CEO, took a bold step towards his dreams. He is now a successful real estate and e-commerce expert with multiple 7-figure companies. Together with his team, they have helped hundreds establish and grow their real estate and e-commerce industry brands.

Here is what you can learn from Diego Lozano:

Do what you love.

When choosing a career, it’s essential to understand that it’s something you might be doing for most of your life, so pick what you enjoy and love. While not everyone will approve of your choice, what matters is how you feel about the path you have chosen. In pursuit of his passion, there were people against his decision, some even discouraged him, but Diego did not let that weigh him down. Instead, he believed in his dreams and worked towards making them a reality.

The value of hard work.

Hard work is an important key to success, and without hard work, achieving anything is impossible. With a clear goal of what he wanted to attain, Diego dedicated his time and energy, and within three years of starting up, he has managed to catapult his income from 30K per year to an over six-figure income per month. He has helped over 15 people grow their real estate investments to over six figures and mentored hundreds of others in both real estate and e-commerce.

Don’t just grow alone.

Borrowing from a proverb he likes, Diego is a believer in working together to produce exemplary results. To him, real growth is in helping others better their lives. Rather than the amount of wealth generated, Diego wants to be known for his impact on different people’s lives. Sharing his blueprint, Diego shows you how to achieve financial and time freedom and let your money work for you.

Learn to rise above your current situation.

Almost everyone has encountered failure. Failure is part of success and should never lead you to give up on your dreams. Although Diego has experienced failures and challenges, he chose to rise above them and not let circumstances define his present or future. In addition, there is a need to be patient and trust the process. Success is not an overnight process; it takes time.

To achieve your dreams, the choices you make are crucial. “You are one decision away from changing your life,” says Diego. What will separate you from living the life you desire is the choice you make and the courage to take the next step forward.