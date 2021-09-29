Whitmer Vetoes $16 Million For Abortion Alternatives From Michigan Budget

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed $16 million in funding for pregnancy resource centers and other abortion alternatives Wednesday.

The funding, part of the state’s proposed budget, would have supported a maternal navigator pilot program, pregnant and parenting services at colleges and universities, pregnancy resource centers, the promotion of adoption and factual educational information materials on adoption, Detroit Free Press reported. (RELATED: Ahead Of Women’s March, Feminists, Liberals, LGBTQ Persons To Announce New Pro-Life Group)

Today, I signed our budget that puts Michiganders first. We are coming together to grow the middle class, support small businesses, and invest in our communities. pic.twitter.com/KsXAMtalW4 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 29, 2021

“It is very disappointing that the governor is unwilling to help women in crisis pregnancies who are looking for assistance to carry her child to term,” legislative director of Michigan Right to Life Genevieve Marnon said, according to DFP.

There were 29,669 abortions in Michigan in 2020, the most in over 20 years.

“In vetoing the blatantly anti-abortion provisions inserted by legislative Republicans, Governor Whitmer put people before politics and demonstrated her commitment to protecting access to safe, legal abortion in Michigan,” Nicole Wells, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan said, according to DFP. (RELATED: Whitmer Apologizes For Violating Her Own Indoor Dining Restrictions)

Whitmer has seen a plummeting approval rating this year. A recent poll found her losing to former Detroit Police Chief and Michigan gubernatorial candidate James Craig.

The new $70 billion budget takes effect Oct. 1, without the abortion alternatives funding.