A Pair Of Sasquatches Allegedly Spotted Entering A Coal Mine

A pair of Sasquatches were apparently spotted entering a coal mine in Kentucky.

As many of you know, I love content about Bigfoot, aliens and just anything else that falls into the category of the unknown. The latest Bigfoot claim circulating the web is one for the books.

Thomas Marcum of the The Crypto Crew wrote the following about the alleged situation:

The person, who I will not name, that saw these two bigfoot go into the mine is a really good guy and is not a story teller. He has not told but a handful of people about what he saw. This man is a friend of mine and our family, just I don’t get to talk to him very often. Once I got the location details I used google maps to kind of scope out the area and to get a direction I wanted to explore first. I missed my mark and had to backtrack for about a mile or more. I did finally find the location. … Now, let me talk a little about the tracks that were leading into or out of the mine. These tracks, while lacking a lot of definition, were larger and much wider than my size 12 boot. These where in a straight line with the exception of one track at the top of the bank. This could have been a slight side step to maneuver over the hump in front of the mine opening, I don’t know.

Marcum also posted a video of himself searching the area in Kentucky where the two Bigfoots were allegedly spotted. You can give it a watch below.

Don’t get me wrong with what I’m about to say because I truly love stories like this. I think they’re so much fun and so fascinating, and I know you guys love them too.

However, this story has done nothing to change my stance about Bigfoot. Until someone puts one on the ground in front of me, I refuse to believe they’re real.

I just don’t buy it at all.

At least with UFOs, we have footage captured by military pilots. At least we have something we can look at and debate.

When it comes to Bigfoot, we have nothing. Seeing as how millions of Americans go hunting every year, I have a feeling if these mysterious beasts were real, there’d be a few dead ones that we’d be studying.

Instead, we just have these bizarre stories that hit the web.

These Bigfoot sighting photos were reported on just recently this month by Jake Truemper, radio host. The sighting location was White Water Canyon in Bernard, Iowa. Sound off in the comments! #bigfoot #sasquatch #cryptid #iowa #bernardiowa #whitewatercanyon pic.twitter.com/lXD0Km5mjc — Jeremiah Byron (@bigfoot_society) July 25, 2021

I could just be pessimistic, but until we get some more concrete proof, I’m not buying it.

H/T: BroBible