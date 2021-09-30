Bill Belichick Denies Report That He Refused To Meet With Tom Brady When The QB Left The Patriots

Bill Belichick is throwing the challenge flag on a claim he snubbed Tom Brady.

In Seth Wickersham’s new book about the Patriots and Brady’s departure from the team, it’s alleged that Belichick refused to meet with Brady to say good-bye once the star QB decided to leave the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN published the following about the alleged incident in the book:

In the end, Tom Brady just wanted to say goodbye — in person — to his longtime coach. But according to a new book to be published next month, Bill Belichick said he wasn’t available and insisted the two New England Patriots legends talk on the phone.

However, Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with Brady, has denied that the incident ever occurred. According to BroBible, he said the following during his Wednesday press conference about allegedly refusing to meet:

No, that’s not true. There are a few things about this book; it sounds like it’s a lot of second-, third- and fourth-hand comments. I’m not going to get into that. I’m going to focus on this game and try to prepare for the Bucs.

When I first heard about this claim, I found it very hard to believe. It’s believable that Brady and Belichick might not have been in the same area when the decision for the star QB to go to the Bucs was made. For example, Bill could have been gone on vacation.

That would make sense, but his former head coach straight up snubbing him seems like a bridge too far.

What would motivate Belichick to do such a thing? The pair won six Super Bowls together during one of the greatest runs in all of sports. Without question, the pair oversaw the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

It seems hard to believe that Belichick and Brady became enemies overnight to the point Bill wouldn’t meet with the former face of the franchise.

Of course, the Patriots and Bucs play this Sunday, and people are searching for storylines. That’s the way the media works! You can’t hate the player. You have to hate the game.

We’ll see what happens Sunday night, but I’m not putting a ton of stock into this claim.