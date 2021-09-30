Editorial

Boxing Star Claressa Shields Says She’ll Never Fight On A Jake Paul Undercard, Claims She Could Beat Him

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields has no interest in Jake Paul’s boxing events.

The social media star has taken the boxing world by storm after fighting a couple old UFC fighters, but that doesn’t mean he’s impressing real fighters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shields, who has two gold medals in boxing, was asked if she’d ever fight on a Jake Paul undercard, and her answer didn’t disappoint.

“I will never fight on an undercard of Jake Paul…I’m a real boxer. I can beat up Jake Paul at the weight class I’m at right now,” Shields told the media Wednesday in a video tweeted by BroBible.

You can watch her full comments below.

I love everything about Shields’ comments. I love how blunt she was about the fact she thinks what Jake Paul is doing is a complete circus.

I’m sure she’s not the only one in the sport who feels that way, but she might have done the best job putting it into words.

Now, as for whether or not she could beat up Jake Paul, I’m not going to sit here and pretend that I know enough about boxing to answer that question.

However, I do know something a bit about biology. Jake Paul has roughly 40 pounds on Shields and he’s several inches taller.

Believe it or not, you can make up a sizable talent gap with that kind of size advantage. As much as I like Shields’ moxie, I have a feeling Jake Paul would light her up in the ring. It probably wouldn’t be close, and I say that as someone who isn’t a fan of Paul.

If that fight actually happens, it would probably break PPV records. It would end Paul’s fighting career forever.

Of course, it’s never going to happen, but it sure is fun to think about!