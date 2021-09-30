Brewers Star Devin Williams Breaks His Hand After Enjoying A Few Too Many Drinks And Punching A Wall

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams is going to be out for an extended period of time.

According to Adam McCalvy, Williams is going to miss time after fracturing his right hand. How did he fracture his hand prior to a postseason run?

He had a few too many drinks, got upset about something this past Sunday and punched a wall. “If I could take it back, I would,” the talented pitcher explained about the situation, according to McCalvy.

Devin Williams is being placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured right hand. He told us he had too much to drink after Sunday’s celebration, got upset about something and punched a wall with his pitching hand. He will need surgery. “If I could take it back, I would.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 29, 2021

There are bonehead decisions and then there are decisions like this one. I’m not even sure how to describe this one.

I’m not a baseball expert, but I might be an expert when it comes to having a few light beers. If you find yourself tossing back cold ones and then punching a wall, you’re doing it wrong.

Devin Williams punched a wall following the Brewers’ NL Central celebration on Sunday and fractured his pitching hand. He will need surgery and will likely miss the entire playoffs pic.twitter.com/yz2dhzHuH5 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 29, 2021

Drinking is supposed to be about fun and relaxation. It’s not supposed to be about punching walls and losing your temper. That’s not fun for anyone!

Devin Williams and David Stearns address the media: pic.twitter.com/LkfE8RvLoH — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 29, 2021

What an absolutely wild situation for the Brewers and fans of the team. Again, if you find yourself punching a wall while drinking, then you’re doing it wrong!