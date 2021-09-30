Editorial

Brewers Star Devin Williams Breaks His Hand After Enjoying A Few Too Many Drinks And Punching A Wall

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 19: Devin Williams #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals iin the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on August 19, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams is going to be out for an extended period of time.

According to Adam McCalvy, Williams is going to miss time after fracturing his right hand. How did he fracture his hand prior to a postseason run? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He had a few too many drinks, got upset about something this past Sunday and punched a wall. “If I could take it back, I would,” the talented pitcher explained about the situation, according to McCalvy.

There are bonehead decisions and then there are decisions like this one. I’m not even sure how to describe this one.

I’m not a baseball expert, but I might be an expert when it comes to having a few light beers. If you find yourself tossing back cold ones and then punching a wall, you’re doing it wrong.

Drinking is supposed to be about fun and relaxation. It’s not supposed to be about punching walls and losing your temper. That’s not fun for anyone!

What an absolutely wild situation for the Brewers and fans of the team. Again, if you find yourself punching a wall while drinking, then you’re doing it wrong!