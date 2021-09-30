‘Delusional’: Country Superstar Jason Aldean Hits Back At Critics As He Defends Wife Over Her Anti-Biden Post

Country superstar Jason Aldean called critics “delusional” as he defended wife Brittany Aldean over Instagram posts that showed her and her kids in anti-President Joe Biden t-shirts.

“Watch [your] mouth lady!” the 44-year-old country singer wrote on social media after his wife posted a handful of snaps showing her wearing a t-shirt that read, “Anti-Biden Social Club” and one of her kids wearing T-shirts that read “Hidin’ From Biden.” The comments were noted by the Washington Post in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Opens ‘SNL’ With Message About The Las Vegas Shooting)

“We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future,” he added. “If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, [you] are delusional!”

“Definitely better than what we got now!” Aldean continued. “Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

The piece noted, some critics called the singer out for using his kids as “political props” with another writing, “If you thought Trump’s path for America was any better, you’re delusional!” (RELATED: Jason Aldean Returns To Stage With Message That Is Can’t-Miss)

Jason showed his support for the snap by commenting “My boy!” under Brittany’s picture which she tagged “Daddy T-45“, referencing a website that sells pro-Donald Trump, anti-Biden merchandise.

The “Dirt Road Anthem” hitmaker’s wife also faced some backlash following the 2020 election when she posted a picture on social media of her wearing a sweatshirt that read, “… STILL MY PRESIDENT,” Fox News noted.

“I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me,” Brittany shared at the time. I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain.’ Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”