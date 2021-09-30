Desmond Ridder Takes A Shot At Notre Dame, Says Fans Won’t Be Loud ‘For Too Long’ Saturday

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is full of confidence ahead of the Notre Dame game.

The Bearcats will play the Fighting Irish this Saturday on the road in South Bend, and it's one of the biggest games of the weekend.

Is Ridder afraid of playing in one of the most hostile environments in America? The answer to that question is no.

According to Brandon Saho, Cincy’s OC warned Ridder about how loud the crowd can be, and he responded that the fans “shouldn’t be loud for too long.”

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder said OC Mike Denbrock warned him about how loud Notre Dame would be on Saturday. Ridder’s response? “I told him it shouldn’t be loud for too long.” #Bearcats — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 28, 2021

I like Ridder’s moxie, but you better be damn sure you can back up talk like that if you’re going to say it. He’s not out here playing AAC teams this Saturday.

He’s going into Notre Dame Stadium, and he’s going to play one of the best teams in America in a packed house.

If he thinks it’ll be business as usual, he has another thing coming.

Of course, that’s not to say that Cincy couldn’t win. They most certainly could, but trash talking before a single snap has been played against one of the all-time great programs seems foolish.

Save the chatter for on the field and after the game. All Ridder is doing right now is giving the Fighting Irish bulletin board material.