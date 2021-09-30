Editorial

Desmond Ridder Takes A Shot At Notre Dame, Says Fans Won’t Be Loud ‘For Too Long’ Saturday

Sep 11, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws a pass against the Murray State Racers in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is full of confidence ahead of the Notre Dame game.

The Bearcats will play the Fighting Irish this Saturday on the road in South Bend, and it’s one of the biggest games of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is Ridder afraid of playing in one of the most hostile environments in America? The answer to that question is no.

According to Brandon Saho, Cincy’s OC warned Ridder about how loud the crowd can be, and he responded that the fans “shouldn’t be loud for too long.”

I like Ridder’s moxie, but you better be damn sure you can back up talk like that if you’re going to say it. He’s not out here playing AAC teams this Saturday.

He’s going into Notre Dame Stadium, and he’s going to play one of the best teams in America in a packed house.

If he thinks it’ll be business as usual, he has another thing coming.

 

Of course, that’s not to say that Cincy couldn’t win. They most certainly could, but trash talking before a single snap has been played against one of the all-time great programs seems foolish.

Save the chatter for on the field and after the game. All Ridder is doing right now is giving the Fighting Irish bulletin board material.