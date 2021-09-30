Ellen Pompeo Says She Called Denzel Washington A ‘Motherf**ker’ During Heated Exchange

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo once had a very heated exchange with Denzel Washington.

Washington, who is one of the top-five biggest movie stars on the planet, directed an episode of the ABC show a few years ago, and he apparently clashed in a big way with its star after telling her not to direct another actor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pompeo said the following about the incident during the first episode of her new “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” podcast, according to Mediaite:

He [the other actor in the scene] made this choice to speak very softly. And I was pissed that I had to sit there and listen to this apology. And he wasn’t looking at me in the eye. Again, we love actors who make choices. Right. And I yelled at him and I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize, look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do!’ And I was like, ‘Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?’

As I’m sure you can all assume, Twitter has not been kind to Pompeo for admitting that she cussed out Denzel Washington.

In fact, nobody seems to be siding with her.

They are coming for Ms.Ellen Pompeo‘s ass tonight. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/fxrJaGyYB6 — Ashley is waiting (@littlegnome162) September 30, 2021

Ellen Pompeo needs to shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/Kz2ZNzwp4o — ChunkyDickster (@wa_ge69) September 30, 2021

denzel washington: two-time oscar winner actor

ellen: pompeo — emily blunt’s manager (@twiceblunt) September 30, 2021

Listen, Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors to ever live. His power on screen is second to none.

Anyone who doubts his skills should fire up “Training Day” or “Remember the Titans.”

Both films are absolutely classics because of the performances he gave. So, in terms of his accomplishments, they speak for themselves.

You know what Ellen Pompeo has done? She’s starred on TV. I hate to sound like Ari Gold in “Entourage,” but being on TV is nothing compared to being a movie star.

Maybe, if Pompeo listened a bit to Denzel Washington, she’d also be able to be a movie star! Instead, she’s on a TV show nobody who takes themselves seriously watches.

That pretty much tells you everything you need to know.

When Washington is around, do a little more listening and a little less talking!