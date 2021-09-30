Sen. Feinstein Introduces Bill Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination, Negative Test For Domestic Flights

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require all U.S. air travelers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative COVID test, or have fully recovered from COVID-19.

The U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Federal Aviation Administration to set certain guidelines to “reduce passenger, crew member, and airport personnel risk of exposure to COVID-19, decrease the risk of transmission of COVID-19 on board aircraft and to United States destination communities through air travel.”

“We can’t allow upcoming air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative for or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness,” Feinstein tweeted Wednesday.

The bill extends on the many COVID-19 requirements already in place for air travel. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently requires that all air travelers flying into the U.S. show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or recovery from COVID-19. The Biden Administration announced last week that all travelers outside of the U.S. will now have to show proof of vaccination.

United Airlines recently announced they are terminating 593 employees who failed to comply with the airline’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.