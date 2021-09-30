Man Detained After Jumping Out Plane, Walking On Wing

An American Airlines passenger was detained Wednesday for climbing out of the emergency exit and onto the plane’s wing at Miami International Airport.

The flight had just landed in Miami from Cali, Colombia, according to NBC Miami.

Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed in Miami opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal. American Airlines said “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.” https://t.co/FYX2YmLY2D — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

“We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,” the airline said in a statement, according to NBC Miami.

The man was taken into custody by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and later transferred to the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to Local 10 News. The incident did not cause any delays for other flights. (RELATED: Police Arrest Airline Passenger For Allegedly Choking Flight Attendant, Rushing Cockpit)

A Frontier Airlines passenger was duct taped to his seat during a flight to Miami July 31 when he inappropriately touched and punched flight attendants. The passenger was later charged with three counts of battery, according to Local 10.

Several airline companies teamed up in June and sent a letter to the Justice Department a letter requesting passengers be prosecuted for incidents.