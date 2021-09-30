Gigi Hadid Struts Her Stuff In Basically Bikini With Sleeves On Runway In Paris

Gigi Hadid definitely turned heads when she strutted her stuff in basically a bikini with sleeves on the runway in Paris Thursday.

The 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she went braless while wearing a bright orange satin wrapped top that looked like little more than a swimsuit top during the Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022 Womenswear collection show.

She completed the stunning look with a glittery, metallic, silver skirt that went down to her feet, loose hair, platform sandals and jewelry.

It didn’t matter whether the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s outfit was viewed from the front or side it was definitely incredible.

Hadid always looks amazing no matter what the occasion as has been noted before.