GOP Rep Hits First Out-Of-The-Park Home Run In Decades During Congressional Baseball Game

Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube hit a rare home run at the congressional baseball game Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s home run is the first to go over the wall at Nationals Park since the congressional baseball game was moved there in 2008, according to the New York Post.

A rare “out of the park home run” by Rep. Greg Steube helped the Republicans to a 13-12 win over the Democrats in what was called “one of the best games in the Congressional Baseball Game history.” https://t.co/GrrvLXNSna — WTOP (@WTOP) September 30, 2021

While President Joe Biden greeted GOP members in the dugout, Steube hit the first pitch in the bottom of the third inning over the rail in the first row of stands, The Post reported. (RELATED: Biden Hands Out Ice Cream At Baseball Game While Infrastructure Negotiations Intensify)

Steube was also responsible for the final out Wednesday night after catching a pop-up from Democratic Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton, according to The Post. The GOP held off the Democrats to win 13-12.

“That was a bona fide major league home run right there,” CSPAN Analyst Howard Mortman tweeted.

The last home run to go over the wall in the congressional baseball game is believed to be then-Republican Texas Rep. Ron Paul in 1979, according to Mediaite. Republican Illinois Rep. John Shimkus hit a home run off the foul pole in 1997 but did not make it over the wall.