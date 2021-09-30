EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Bill To Prevent Biden Administration From Enforcing Vaccine Mandates Upon Americans

A group of House Republicans will introduce legislation Thursday that would prevent President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on the American people.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, titled the Health Freedom For All Act, which was spearheaded by Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney. Reps. Jim Banks, Jeff Duncan, Jody Hice, Brian Mast, Jake LaTurner, Lauren Boebert, Doug Lamborn, John Rose, Madison Cawthorn, Tom Tiffany, Brian Babin, Ronny Jackson, Jerry Carl, Jason Smith, and August Pfluger co-sponsored the legislation.

The Health Freedom For All Act would prevent the Secretary of Labor from enacting an emergency rule to require employers to mandate vaccines, medication, or medical procedures, such as COVID-19 testing for employees. Also, the bill states that under existing law the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not have the authority to force Americans to undergo medical procedures, taking vaccines or undergo testing.

“President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate far exceeds the authority granted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) by Congress. I received my vaccine and support voluntary vaccination efforts. However, I strongly oppose others being forced to receive the vaccine or it being made a condition of employment. My commonsense bill makes clear that OSHA does not have the authority to force Americans to receive vaccines or undergo testing,” Tenney said in a statement.

“Like President Biden’s extension of the CDC’s [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] eviction moratorium earlier this year, this mandate is yet another attempt by the Administration to skirt the law and do through government coercion what it is failing to do through persuasion. I am honored to partner with Congressman Banks on this important effort to stop President Biden from further abusing our Constitution,” Tenney added.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — HealthFreedomForAll_FinalText by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

“Joe Biden promised us before he was president that he wouldn’t use his office to mandate COVID vaccines. Now we know he lied. I am proud to introduce the Health Care Freedom for All Act with Rep. Claudia Tenney that would stop this unconstitutional and un-American federal overreach by President Biden,” Banks said in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans To Introduce Legislation To Block Federal Agencies From Requiring Proof Of Vaccination)

A group of Senate Republicans introduced legislation Wednesday that would protect Americans’ personal health records and prohibit a number of federal agencies from requiring proof of vaccination or the use of a vaccine passport. A companion bill was then introduced in the House.

In late August, President Joe Biden urged more private sector companies to impose vaccine requirements after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine. (RELATED: Biden Pushes For Private Sector Companies To Impose Vaccine Requirements Following FDA Approval)

The Pentagon will require all military service members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.