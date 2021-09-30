96-Year-Old Charged With Nazi War Crimes Reportedly ‘On The Run’

A 96-year-old German woman who was set to stand trial Thursday for allegedly aiding and abetting Nazis in carrying out mass murder at a concentration camp during World War II is “on the run,” CNN reported.

Irmgard Furchner is “on the run and has left her home residence in Quickborn this morning by cab in the direction of Ochsenhofer Nordenstadt,” said Frederike Milhoffer, spokesperson for the court in Itzehoe, according to CNN. An arrest warrant has been issued for Furchner, who is “suspected of having aided and abetted 11,378 cases of murder,” according to the indictment. (RELATED: Oklahoma Man Shoots Woman For Trying To Steal His Nazi Flag)

Furchner allegedly worked as a typist and stenographer at a concentration camp between June 1943 and April 1945 in Stutthof, which is now the city of Gdansk in Poland, CNN reported.

More than 60,000 people died in the Stutthof concentration camp and subcamps, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

A former guard at Stutthof, 93-year-old Bruno D., was sentenced in July 2020 to two years’ probation for allegedly overseeing prisoners at the camp between August 1944 and April 1945, according to CNN. He was charged with 5,230 counts of accessory to murder.

A 100-year-old man charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder is set to stand trial in October for allegedly serving as a Nazi SS Guard at the Sachsenhausen camp for three years during World War II.