Joe Judge Says Bill Gates Would Be ‘Killing It’ If Excel And Analytics Won NFL Games

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge made a very strange comment Wednesday.

According to Pat Leonard, Judge was talking about analytics when he took a jab at Bill Gates for seemingly no reason at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Analytics is just a tool…You can look at a stat sheet all ya want. I promise ya if Excel was gonna win football games, Bill Gates would be killing it right now. But you’ve got to take those numbers,” Judge explained.

Joe Judge, asked about how analytics factors into his 4th down decisions: “Analytics is just a tool … You can look at a stat sheet all ya want. I promise ya if Excel was gonna win football games, Bill Gates would be killing it right now. But you’ve got to take those numbers … — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 29, 2021

Furthermore, Judge wanted people to know that he doesn’t live in fear and passionately explained just how gutsy he is when it comes to his calls.

“I’m not afraid to go for it on fourth down. I don’t live in a world of fear.” – Joe Judge pic.twitter.com/VLv4EoVYem — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 29, 2021

I would love to know Judge’s definition of “killing it.” Where I sit, I think Bill Gates has been “killing it” for the past several decades.

He’s one of the richest and most successful people in the world, and is sitting on a net worth that is somewhere in the range of $150 billion.

“… as a tool and go ahead and factor in how your team’s playing at the time and how the opponent is as well … and also the flow of the game.” -30- — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 29, 2021

If Bill Gates woke up this morning with the net worth of an NFL head coach, he’d probably jump off a cliff. By every metric on the planet, Gates is crushing life.

He doesn’t have to worry about coaching in the NFL. He could honestly probably afford to buy every single team in the league.

So, if that’s not killing it, then I don’t know what is.

Joe Judge on analytics & line about Bill Gates that you’ve probably seen pic.twitter.com/OwhZE4yQkx — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 29, 2021

What an absolutely wild and awesome comment from Judge. Delusional? Sure. Awesome? Without a doubt.