REPORT: Katie Couric Unleashes On Former ‘Today’ Show Colleagues In Upcoming Memoir

Former news anchor Katie Couric reportedly unleashes on former “Today” show colleagues and celebrities in an upcoming memoir titled “Going There” following her four decades in TV.

The 64-year-old journalist reportedly opened up in the new memoir about how she felt threatened by journalist Ashleigh Banfield and felt mentorship of the incoming host would’ve amounted to “self sabotage,” according to the manuscript obtained by the Daily Mail. (RELATED: CNN Nixes ‘Reliable Sources’ Segment On Katie Couric Per Jeff Zucker’s Orders)

Katie Couric says Prince Harry stank of cigarettes and alcohol in memoir https://t.co/GmsKVceOE5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 30, 2021

Couric reportedly wrote about the need to “protect her turf” and how she was always aware “someone younger and cuter was always around the corner,” referencing Banfield.

“For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing; I’d heard her father was telling anyone who’d listen that she was going to replace me,” the former anchor reportedly wrote. “In that environment, mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage.” (RELATED: SHOCK AUDIO: Katie Couric Edited Gun Documentary To Silence Pro-Gun Opinions)

A-list celebrities like Prince Harry are reportedly mentioned in the memoir, as Couric claims the Duke of Sussex stank of cigarettes and alcohol during an interview she had with him in 2012, saying that it seemed to “ooze from every pore in his body.”

In the memoir, Couric reportedly highlights a dinner she attended in 2010 in the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion. Epstein and Prince Andrew reportedly schmoozed up stars like Chelsea Handler and Woody Allen along with members of the media such as ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and PBS’s Charlie Rose. (RELATED: George Stephanopoulos Says It Was A Mistake To Dine With Epstein After His First Stint In Jail)

“I couldn’t imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, apart from trying to cultivate friends in the media,” the TV journalist reportedly wrote. “Which, in retrospect, they must have figured they’d need when the pedophilia charges started rolling in.”

Couric talked about leaving NBC to anchor the CBS Evening News in 2006 and said she was in an “unwinnable” situation. The anchor reportedly wrote that she and her team “thought” they’d “be greeted as liberators; instead” they got “an insurgency,” with staffers seeing her as an “existential threat” to their existence. In 2011, she left the position.

The former morning show host also dived into a relationship that “screamed mid-life crisis” after getting involved with ex-boyfriend Brooks Perlin, who was 17 years her junior. Katie reportedly wrote about regretting moving Perlin into her home and how it lead to driving a “distance” between her, her kids and her parents.

Couric most recently worked for Yahoo News, leaving the outlet in 2017. She’s worked at no major news outlets or media companies since that time, the report noted.

The tell-all book has reportedly upset those who have read it, suggesting Couric was “burning bridges” and would “never get a job at any television network or cable channel ever again because she attacks everyone.”

“She’ll be stuck with her newsletter and Instagram stories for the rest of her working life even though the book oozes of her desperation to be back on network television hosting her own show,” a person reportedly shared.

The 500-page memoir “Going There” is due out in late October.