Lane Kiffin On Mike Wilbon’s Criticism: ‘It Is What It Is’

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin had a classy response to Mike Wilbon’s comments.

Wilbon made waves in the world of college football when he called the Ole Miss coach a “clown” and an “embarrassment” during a recent “PTI” episode for seemingly no reason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin originally responded on Twitter, but then also made an appearance on Paul Finebaum’s show to discuss Wilbon’s unprovoked verbal attack.

“I thought it was a little bit different and had some fun with it, especially when it’s coming from someone who has never met you and doesn’t know you at all. Whatever. It is what it is,” Kiffin told Paul Finebaum during a Wednesday interview.

Kiffin also claimed that he “probably would have cared years ago” about Wilbon’s comments, but at this stage of his life, just doesn’t seem to be too invested.d. You can watch his full interview with Finebaum below.

Say whatever you want about Kiffin, but he is great at playing the media and winning the narrative. Wilbon made some very stupid comments, and most of the media has come out in defense of the Ole Miss coach.

Imagine that happening seven or eight years ago. It most definitely wouldn’t have. So, it just goes to show how well Kiffin has rehabbed his career.

 

As for Wilbon, I don’t know what that dude’s problem is, but he needs to take a deep breath because there was no need for his comments.

Kiffin has Ole Miss rolling and to call him a “clown” and “embarrassment” at this point in his career isn’t close to being rooted in fact.

Now, let’s focus on whether or not he can beat Alabama this Saturday in Tuscaloosa. It’s going to be an electric game.