Lane Kiffin On Mike Wilbon’s Criticism: ‘It Is What It Is’

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin had a classy response to Mike Wilbon’s comments.

Wilbon made waves in the world of college football when he called the Ole Miss coach a “clown” and an “embarrassment” during a recent “PTI” episode for seemingly no reason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin originally responded on Twitter, but then also made an appearance on Paul Finebaum’s show to discuss Wilbon’s unprovoked verbal attack.

So 😡. Geez. I’ll 🙏 for you. Life is to short to be so angry. @PTI https://t.co/hBTwepwN2y — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 29, 2021

“I thought it was a little bit different and had some fun with it, especially when it’s coming from someone who has never met you and doesn’t know you at all. Whatever. It is what it is,” Kiffin told Paul Finebaum during a Wednesday interview.

“I heard and I thought ‘that guy Finebaum’d me!'” Getting blasted on national TV this week was nothing new for Lane Kiffin…in fact it just felt like old times. 5pm ET for the full interview, show starts on @SECNetwork at 3. Call us at 855-242-7285 pic.twitter.com/MH8jh0nMPA — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 29, 2021

Kiffin also claimed that he “probably would have cared years ago” about Wilbon’s comments, but at this stage of his life, just doesn’t seem to be too invested.d. You can watch his full interview with Finebaum below.

Say whatever you want about Kiffin, but he is great at playing the media and winning the narrative. Wilbon made some very stupid comments, and most of the media has come out in defense of the Ole Miss coach.

Imagine that happening seven or eight years ago. It most definitely wouldn’t have. So, it just goes to show how well Kiffin has rehabbed his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

As for Wilbon, I don’t know what that dude’s problem is, but he needs to take a deep breath because there was no need for his comments.

Kiffin has Ole Miss rolling and to call him a “clown” and “embarrassment” at this point in his career isn’t close to being rooted in fact.

And way to go out on a limp and pick the number one team in the country at home who is a huge favorite. How long did you watch film to come up with that surprise pick??? Really News worthy captain obvious. 😂 @PTI — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 29, 2021

Now, let’s focus on whether or not he can beat Alabama this Saturday in Tuscaloosa. It’s going to be an electric game.