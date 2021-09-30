‘A Really, Really Tough Month’: Martha MacCallum Says Democrats Are Pushing Infrastructure Because They Need A Win

Fox News host Martha MacCallum said Thursday that Democrats were pulling out all the stops on infrastructure because they really needed a win.

MacCallum said on “The Five” that between the widely-panned withdrawal from Afghanistan and inflation that was impacting families across the country, Democrats were trying to bounce themselves back from a “really, really bad month.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Suggesting Air Strikes In Cuba?’: Martha MacCallum Presses Miami Mayor On How US Should Intervene)

WATCH:

MacCallum began the segment with a series of clips showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House press secretary Jen Psaki projecting confidence that both the infrastructure bill and the accompanying reconciliation package would pass — and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin suggesting that if they wanted an easy win they should work to elect more liberals.

“So, as for the moderate senators, like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema they have become public enemy number one for many Democrats,” MacCallum added, pivoting to show “The View” host Joy Behar referring to Manchin and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as “the enemies right now of the democracy.”

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush also criticized Manchin, arguing that the bill would not affect him and he was keeping it from helping anyone else — and CNN anchor Don Lemon said that Manchin and Sinema were actually Republicans, over the objections of colleague Chris Cuomo.

“Fascinating to watch this play out. It strikes me that there’s this overwhelming desire for a win because they have had a really, really tough month,” MacCallum continued. “Between Afghanistan and inflation and all of the failures that they have seen, they really need a win. Every time someone says that, I’m like, does it really cost three and a half trillion dollars to put something in the win column? Because this has major ramifications.”