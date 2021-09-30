Megyn Kelly Says She Fears Biden Is ‘Delusional’ For Trying To Convince Public Afghanistan Withdrawal Was A Success

Megyn Kelly said she fears President Joe Biden is “delusional” for trying to convince the public that the Afghanistan withdraw was a success.

During “The Megyn Kelly Show” Wednesday, Kelly talked with Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL sniper who led teams in Iraq and Afghanistan, about the “intelligence” former President George W. Bush had when he sent troops into Iraq compared to Biden’s when he withdrew from Afghanistan. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

“Yeah, I’m not one of those people who believe ‘Bush lied, people died,'” Kelly shared. “I don’t think President Bush lied to get us into that war. People think he had daddy issues based on what happened to his dad [former President George H. W. Bush] when he was president and Saddam Hussein. I think he was in earnest in trying to protect us. But that doesn’t change the fact that it was the wrong move.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“But I do think there’s a distinction in what we’re seeing now with Joe Biden, who seems to be actively misleading us, gaslighting us, I don’t know,” the former Fox News host added. “That this [Afghanistan] was done perfectly or this is an extraordinary success.”

The host then went to a clip from a House hearing Wednesday with Gen. Mark Milley about the withdrawal from Afghanistan in which Republican Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers appeared to “call out” Biden over his comments about success, labeling the president “delusional.”

“On August 31, hundreds of Americans left behind, 13 service members murdered, the president stood in the East Room of the White House and called the withdrawl ‘an extraordinary success,'” Rogers shared at the time. “I fear the president is delusional.”

“I fear the same,” Kelly told her guest. “I also fear that.”

Carr said he is not hopeful since there is “a commander in chief out there who is standing in front of the American people saying that this is a resounding success,” but the public is seeing the chaos around the withdrawal.