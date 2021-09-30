NFL Announces All-Star Lineup For Super Bowl LVI

The National Football League (NFL) and Pepsi announced Thursday the all-star lineup for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show next year.

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” legendary rapper Dr. Dre tweeted to his millions of followers. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!! @NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNatio #SBLVI.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

The music mogul posted a photo of all the stars who will be performing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in February of 2022 during halftime at the battle of the best, which included himself, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. (RELATED: Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Talks Signing Tom Brady, Says The Team Was Surprised To Get Him)

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre shared in a statement with the Associated Press, calling it an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

“Los Angeles, 2.13.2022 #PepsiHalftime show,” Lamar tweeted a short time later. “@NBCSports @pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI.”

The 48-year-old rapper known as Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, also shared the exciting news with his millions of followers.

The NFL tweeted the same photo and shared that “43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and 5 legendary artists ” will appear “on the biggest stage in Los Angeles for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show,” along with a list of the five stars.

Super Bowl 2022 seems far off, but it will be here before we know it and with this list of performers we can hardly wait.