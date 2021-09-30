Northwestern Will Wear Special Helmet Decals Honoring Ryan Hilinski’s Brother Against Nebraska

Northwestern will wear special decals Saturday against Nebraska.

The Wildcats announced Thursday afternoon that they’ll wear helmet decals for Hilinski’s Hope, which is an organization that was started after starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s brother Tyler committed suicide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hilinski’s Hope is an organization that raises mental health awareness. You can check out the decals below.

The program will also be wearing @HilinskisHope decals in support of College Football Mental Health Week. 📰: https://t.co/en18igI5dY https://t.co/T5T4EUhsl4 pic.twitter.com/aTjhZH27JX — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) September 30, 2021

This is a 100% pure class move from the Wildcats. Tyler Hilinski died in early 2018 after committing suicide while playing for the Washington State Cougars.

His death sent shockwaves through the world of college football, and it was an incredibly sad and tragic situation.

Pullman PD has confirmed Tyler Hilinski’s demise. pic.twitter.com/c83GNV74ZY — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) January 17, 2018

Ever since Tyler’s death, his younger brother Ryan, who started his college career at South Carolina, has done his best to raise awareness about mental health.

He’s gone out of his way to use his platform as a D1 QB to knock down the stigma surrounding mental health.

Quite a touching moment as the entire @WSUCougarFB senior class walks out together, greeting the Hilinski family, who is here to honor Tyler as a part of this class pic.twitter.com/Y699eehLJt — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) November 24, 2019

Sometimes, you’re reminded that there are things bigger than sports, and this is one of those times. Props to Northwestern for stepping up to the plate and getting the job done in this situation.